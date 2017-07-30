Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame after playing the character of Eleven in Netflix sci-fi horror series Stranger Things. Now, the 13-year-old English actress has come out strongly against bullying, especially cyber bullying.

Brown opened up about her experience with bullying to The Wrap: "I was seven when I was bullied by a boy. No hard feelings, I got over it, but I did have to move schools because it was very hard, and I felt like I couldn't talk to anyone".

"I would talk to my parents of course, but it's annoying because you don't want to leave a school where you have your best friends at," she said.

The young actress also created a Twitter account to support kids who fell prey to bullying. "I created the account to show positivity and love," Brown said. "I just want to show that if you share it with people who need it, it really does help."

Brown has been home-schooled ever since she landed an acting career.

This is how I feel about bullying.... #converse pic.twitter.com/2NiRwFUtT4 — Millie Bobby Brown (@Milliestopshate) July 26, 2017

The teenage star further continued, "We need to stop bullying and cyber bullying. It's ruining people's lives. And I think that creating the account was for me and a lot of other people."

I will tweet encouragement and advice for situations that need love and help. ? — Millie Bobby Brown (@Milliestopshate) July 17, 2017

Be sure to taste your words before you spit them out. — Millie Bobby Brown (@Milliestopshate) July 26, 2017

All the episodes of Stranger Things season 2 will arrive on Netflix on October 27, 2017.