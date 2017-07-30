5 TV series you have to watch on Netflix this August Close
Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame after playing the character of Eleven in Netflix sci-fi horror series Stranger Things. Now, the 13-year-old English actress has come out strongly against bullying, especially cyber bullying.

Brown opened up about her experience with bullying to The Wrap: "I was seven when I was bullied by a boy. No hard feelings, I got over it, but I did have to move schools because it was very hard, and I felt like I couldn't talk to anyone".

"I would talk to my parents of course, but it's annoying because you don't want to leave a school where you have your best friends at," she said.

The young actress also created a Twitter account to support kids who fell prey to bullying. "I created the account to show positivity and love," Brown said. "I just want to show that if you share it with people who need it, it really does help."

Brown has been home-schooled ever since she landed an acting career.

Actor Millie Bobby Brown at Comic-Con International 2017 Netflix's 'Stranger Things' panel at San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2017 in San Diego, California.Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The teenage star further continued, "We need to stop bullying and cyber bullying. It's ruining people's lives. And I think that creating the account was for me and a lot of other people."

All the episodes of Stranger Things season 2 will arrive on Netflix on October 27, 2017.

