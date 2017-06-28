If you thought that celebrities exposing too much of skin on social media get slammed by people then you are wrong. Haters don't spare them even in a saree and also for not being religious enough.

Soha Ali Khan, who is expecting her first child in a few months, recently posted a picture on Instagram where she was seen donning a saree while posing along with husband Kunal Khemu.

Although she looked gorgeous in what seemed to be from her traditional Bengali baby shower (her mother Sharmila Tagore is a Bengali) ceremony, a few followers trolled her for wearing a saree during Eid despite being a Muslim.

Many, however, defended her saying that she has the right to choose what she wants to wear. A few others said that her choice of outfit shouldn't be linked to religion.

Check out some of the negative Twitter reactions:

xmissiqra.89: "Dislike soha Ali khan . Wdf image wearing . I swear she's not a Muslim ! Can't even say it's Eid" careohlinesaang: "@____xmissiqra.89 Bengali Muslims dress up like this..I think she's allowed to wear what she wants.." ekbalzafarInko: "sharm aati hai eid likhne me shame on you soha ali khan you r not a muslim

ekbalzafarNawab title hata lo nawab aise nahi the" qazibhatt3954: "Wat culture u follow there is no problem but how about ur iman?"

A few weeks ago, Fatima Sana Shaikh, who rose to fame with her terrific performance in Aamir Khan's Dangal, was slammed by haters who claimed that she insulted Muslims by posting revealing clothes during the Holy month of Ramadan.

In other news, Soha made headlines a few months ago when her pregnancy was compared with that of sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena became an inspiration to many when she flaunted her baby bump in style and raised the fashion standards during the crucial phase.

However, Soha was upset with such reports and had expressed her views in an interview with Hindustan Times. "Nobody wants comparisons because everybody is different — be it working or dressing up. Some are required to rest more; some are healthy and sail through their pregnancy. It's unfair to make comparisons because every pregnancy is different and there's no right or wrong," she had said.