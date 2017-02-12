NASA researchers found that the exoplanet Proxima b is not habitable. Despite being present in the habitable zone of its star Proxima Centauri, this Earth-like planet faces recurring stellar eruptions which snatch its potential to be livable.

Discovered in 2016, this exoplanet was guessed to have the ability to be habitable by the scientists. Plans to send unmanned missions to the planet for exploring more about it were being made by the researchers as per a report by Popular Mechanics, but after knowing that the planet is not going to harbor life the curiosity about the planet would have reduced for sure.

Proxima b orbits the red dwarf star called Proxima Centauri, which is the closest star to our solar system, located at a distance of 4.22 light years from Earth. The habitable zone of the star in which the exoplanet is located has the precise temperature required for liquid water to exist, which is a crucial compound for the existence of life.

The NASA researchers lately discovered that the habitable zone red dwarf stars possess is comparatively smaller than it was earlier believed to be. The reduction in their habitable zone is possibly taking place due to the powerful coronal mass ejections (CMEs) and stellar flares.

When compared to the Sun, the Proxima Centauri star is much smaller in size which means that the proximity of the exoplanet Proxima b and the habitable zone will be much closer to the star. Ergo, the possibility of existence of life is nil because of the dangerous solar storms and CMEs emitted by the star. Most of Proxima b's atmosphere would be destroyed due to these intense flares if the planet doesn't have a robust magnetic field. This would result in loss of the matters which are crucial building blocks of life, such as nitrogen, water and carbon into the space leading to inability of creating or sustaining water.

Young stars are violent nature, so is Proxima Centauri, this point towards the fact that its solar flares and emissions must be impacting the Proxima b and damaging its atmosphere, which makes it evident that the planet won't be habitable, as per the NASA researchers.

"If we want to find an exoplanet that can develop and sustain life, we must figure out which stars make the best parents," said Vladimir Airapetian, lead author of this paper and a solar scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, according to a NASA statement.

