Khloe Kardashian, who is popularly known for her appearance in reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, recently opened up about her life in front of the camera and why she hates to be in the limelight.

The 32-year-old reality star stated that at times people take them for granted and claim that "every tragedy or traumatic experience" in their lives is a pre-planned or a scripted plot. According to her, there were times when she got frustrated and tired of the relentless attention fame brought to her.

Citing the mean-spirited comments and trolls that appear against them on social media as examples, the author of Stronger Looks Better Naked told ES Magazine: "I don't care how little or how much you have, nobody deserves to be violated and robbed and assaulted and traumatised. I got very frustrated with that."

Referring to the criticisms Kim Kardashian received from netizens after she was robbed by a group of armed men in Paris last year, Khloe revealed that she was really angry with those who blamed her sister for the robbery. "I think that is the most irresponsible accusation," she added.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also stated that many people "misconstrued" her reaction after her step-father Bruce Jenner informed her about his decision to change his gender. "It's not that I'm angry that Bruce was transitioning to Caitlyn. I didn't appreciate how it was handled and how we found out more in the media than from Cait," she said.

The reality star even opened up on how she had to deal with the fans and well-wishers during public appearances. She revealed that at times her mother, Kris Jenner, and the security guards had to stop people who try to grab her.

However, Khloe admitted that having a large number of admirers is an honour in itself. "You still have to respect everyone though, because it's an honour that someone wants your photo," she said.