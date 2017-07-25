Justin Bieber's management on Monday announced the singer was cancelling the rest of his Purpose tour, and those who have already purchased tickets would be reimbursed.

Bieber's team accounted the cancellation to unforeseen circumstances, but according to a HollywoodLife source, the real reason is exhaustion. The constant travelling and rehearsals seem to have taken a toll on the Baby singer.

"He was biting off more than he could chew and was over it and decided to cancel the rest of the tour because he's nearly exhausted," the source said.

"He needs a break and is looking to take the longest break of his career. He might not be friends with Taylor Swift, but he admires how she can just disappear and give herself time and he is looking to doing that by getting out of the limelight and focusing on himself," the source added.

Announcing his decision to cancel the rest of the Purpose tour, Bieber's management team said the singer was grateful and honoured to put up over 150 successful shows across six continents.

"Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months," the statement read.

Bieber has been on tour for about two years, and in a video obtained by TMZ he asked his fans not to worry about him.

"I love you guys, I think you guys are awesome," he gushed in the video. "Sorry for anybody who feels disappointed or betrayed, it's not in my heart or anything. Have a blessed day!"