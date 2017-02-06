The Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy is set to contain some of the raunchiest films of recent times but the cast of the film have been ordered to tone down overtly sexual language while promoting the movie on the social media as well as during interviews.

Actress Marcia Gay Harden, who plays Jamie's Dornan's character Christian Grey's mother in Fifty Shades Darker, the second movie in the Fifty Shades of Grey series, recently revealed that she was reprimanded by the movie bosses for her sexual talk.

"We can't talk too much about nipple clamps," she told The Sun. "I used to send out some naughty little tweets... and I was told by Universal that I couldn't do it any more. It is a love story after all — I don't think they want us being too overtly sexual in interviews."

The movie is set to be aired this weekend while its promo promises a lot of raunchy action between the lead actors, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson. The film shows the duo getting hot and heavy in a steamy shower scene.

Dornan, whose character is into BDSM, recently opened up about filming sex scenes, saying it was easier this time around as he and Johnson have become close.

"I was only cast five weeks before we started filming the first movie, and that's when I met Dakota [Johnson] for the first time," the 34-year-old actor told Entertainment Tonight. "[Now] it's been three years, [and] Dakota and I are very close. We've got a great sort of love and respect for each other. We're great friends and I think that makes it easier, you know? So it's definitely more comfortable."

Fifty Shades Darker will be released during the Valentine's Day weekend while the final film titled Fifty Shades Freed will hit theaters on February 9, 2018.