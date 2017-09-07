Ahead of the premiere of the second season, The Crown actress Claire Foy recently admitted the biggest anxiety about her role in the royal drama. The 33-year-old actress, who has earned the Emmy nomination for the first time, said why she hated the idea of Queen Elizabeth II watching the series.

"I would hate the idea of her watching it," Foy said in her interview with Town & Country magazine, "When you're playing a real person, you never want to be ghoulish. I don't want to pick apart a person. I want to invent someone. So I would hate for her to watch it and think I overdramatized anything."

The actress further added, "I decided a long time ago that she'd never see it.

"If she ever rings me up and tells me that she's watched, then I will think differently."

Watch The Crown Season 2 trailer below.

Foy will be replaced by some older actress in this season so as to follow the history of the British royal family.

Talking about this, the actress said, "I'm in massive denial. I don't feel like it's over. I'm waiting for it to hit me at some point that this stage of my life is finished, but it hasn't happened yet."

The series will return to Netflix on December 8 at 12 am.