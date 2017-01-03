ABC's dating reality show, The Bachelor, returned to ABC on Monday with a brand new episode, with Nick Viall all set to find love on television.

Also read: Descendants of the Sun actors Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo already married?

Viall is someone who needs no introduction, as he has appeared in two seasons of The Bachelorette as well as one season of Bachelor in Paradise. On all these occasions he came close to finding true love, but ended up getting dumped at the last minute. Will luck favour Viall the fourth time?

There is a lot of pressure on Viall to find someone this season, as The Bachelor franchise is in serious need of some image makeover. While it's true that most of the seasons end with the lead suitor finding his or her soul mate, the sad reality is that not many stay together once the show ends.

Till date, only a handful of couples, such as Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney, Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici, Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter, Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum, Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth, Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell and JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, are still together.

The constant breakups in the Bachelor world have left quite a number of fans disillusioned with the purpose of the show. But ABC hopes to regain the trust with Viall, proving that love does exist and all one needs is a bit of patience. As Viall says in his promo package, he is here to show to America that one should never give up on love.

But what if Viall doesn't find love? ABC drew a lot of flak when Viall was chosen as The Bachelor 2017 over deserving candidates such as Luke Pell and Chase McNary and it is going to be at the end of a lot more backlash if Viall doesn't have a happy ending.

The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC.