The wait is finally over for Vin Diesel fans in India. The xXx: Return of Xander Cage actor will visit India before the release of the film.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone is the next global superstar, says Vin Diesel

Deepika Padukone, the co-star of Vin in the film xXx: Return of Xander Cage, has confirmed the news on Twitter. Padukone said Diesel will be in India on January 12 and January 13. Padukone posted a message for Diesel in Hindi on Twitter saying India is eagerly waiting to see him.

"Vin, India is eagerly waiting for you. See you soon on January 12 and 13. Lots of love," the (translated) tweet read.

विन,

इंडिया बेसब्री से तुम्हारा इंतज़ार कर रहा है! जल्द ही मुलाकात होगी, १२ और १३ जनवरी को!

हम सबका ढेर सारा प्यार! ❤ pic.twitter.com/VYqJ76WkjG — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 3, 2017

XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, the third instalment in the xXx franchise, has already generated a buzz in India. Diesel's visit to India for the promotion of the film is set to boost the hype further.

Directed by DJ Caruso, the action-thriller will be released in India in January. In a rare move, the movie will open in India before it get released in the US-Canada box office. Generally, a Hollywood movie hits the screen in the home country followed by its worldwide release.

The movie will be released on January 14 in India along with Bollywood film, Ok Jaanu, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor.

Padukone is making her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage movie. The action-adventure also features Donnie Yen, Samuel L. Jackson, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose, Rory McCann, Kris Wu, and Ariadna Gutiérrez.