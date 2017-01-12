Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will reportedly come together for the film, Tubelight. It has been said that SRK will do a cameo in Salman's film although the Raees actor didn't reveal anything when asked.

When reporters asked him at the launch of Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2017 on Wednesday (January 11) in Mumbai about the rumours of him doing a cameo in Tubelight, SRK said: "Maine bhi khabrein suni hai tubelight ki. Aap producers se puchiye iske baare mein (I have also heard about it. You should ask the producers. about it)."

There were reports that Shah Rukh will do a 15-minute cameo in Salman's Tubelight. Earlier, even during Sultan, another Salman starrer, rumours of SRK's special appearance in the film were doing the rounds.

SRK, Salman to come together on TV

Whether they come together in a film or not, SRK and Salman are set to appear on television. The former will appear on the semi-finale episode of Salman's show Bigg Boss. The Raees actor promoted Dilwale on the last season of one of the most controversial TV shows as well. Fans will be delighted if SRK and Salman do a film together, even if in cameo roles. The two Khans have made a few films together, most memorable of which is the 1995 flick Karan Arjun.

Both the actors are now busy with their respective projects. Shah Rukh is set to win hearts with his upcoming movie, Raees, which will be released on January 25. Also featuring Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, the film will clash with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil.

The makers of Kaabil seemed to be upset with Raees's makers and SRK. In an interview, the film's producer Rakesh Roshan said in spite of knowing Kaabil's release date, SRK decided to release his film on the same day. It will be an interesting clash to look forward to.