Bollywood celebrities have come together to support Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the veteran film-maker who was assaulted on the sets of Padmavati in Jaipur in Rajasthan on Friday (January 27). As other members of the film fraternity reacted on Twitter condemning the incident, someone asked Anurag Kashyap to sleep with Karan Johar.

After Bhansali was manhandled by the protesters on charges of distorting history in his upcoming film, celebs raised their voices in his support. Kashyap and KJo, two renowned directors, also backed Bhansali and posted their angry reactions on the social media.

Kashyap said in a tweet: "Hindu extremists have stepped out of twitter into the real world now.. and Hindu terrorism is not a myth anymore." To this, one gave an indecent reply: "@anuragkashyap72 hey buddy let me give u free advice "stop sleeping with @karanjohar."

Johar stepped in after this and reacted: "Let me give you some better advice!! Start sleeping with someone!!! You frustrated Fuck!!!!"

Meanwhile, the shooting of Padmavati was called off and the star cast including Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh expressed their concerns towards the director. They also said that every care was being taken to ensure that the film did not hurt sentiments.

An official statement was also released after the incident, saying: "Sanjay Leela Bhansali has shot two films in Jaipur and despite his love for Rajasthan, for the safety of his crew, we have decided to stop the shoot and leave the city post the shocking incident where miscreants damaged property and misbehaved with the crew on the shoot of 'Padmavati'. SLB had directed the opera 'Padmavati' to packed houses in Paris and earned worldwide praise for it. He was inspired by the beautiful and courageous queen and is making a feature film on the story."

"We clarify that there is no dream sequence or any objectionable scene between Rani Padmavati and Allauddin Khilji. We have been carefully researching and making the film. In spite of this, the attack on the shoot and crew was uncalled for and was extremely damaging to the image of the beautiful city of Jaipur. We are grateful to the authorities at Jaipur who responded promptly and limited the damage on shoot. We are confident that Mewar will be proud of the film made on their revered queen. We do not want to hurt any sentiments and would appreciate if the local people support us in making this film and making their queen revered by the world," it added.