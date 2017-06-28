Marriage registration fees in Singapore will go up from Saturday with foreigners to get the most affected as their fees will be increased by nearly three times.

The Registry of Marriages (ROM) announced the hike on its website that couples, where at least one party is a Singapore citizen or a permanent resident, will have to pay $42 for registration as compared to the $26 they pay now.

Interestingly, foreigners who currently pay $128 on weekdays, $198 on weekends and $298 for popular days will have to shell out a flat $380 from July 1.

According to the Straits Times, the ROM spokesman said the hike would not only help keep up with rising operational costs but also ensure that service quality is maintained.

According to Channel News Asia, while the registration fees for marriages within prohibited degrees, that is, where the couple falls under certain categories of relatives will be raised from $163 to $202, the fee for marriages where one party is under 18 years old will be increased to $202 as compared to $180 that they currently pay.