A video that surfaced on Saturday (August 19) night shows the clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers near Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh on August 15. Initially, the video was shared by many reporters but its authenticity could not be verified; although now the visual matches the reports that were published around that time.

The Pangong Lake is controlled in parts – one third by India and two thirds by China and the Line of Actual Control passes through it. In the video, the soldiers from the two neighbouring countries are seen kicking and punching and even pelting stones at each other.

Manu Pubby who reportedly was the first journalist to share it on the social media platform had marked the troops on the right as the Indian ones and the ones on the left as troops of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA).

The video surfaced a day after India formally confirmed the clash had taken place at Pangong Tso. On August 15, the Ministry of External affairs had downplayed the incident by saying that "peace and tranquillity" must be maintained between India and China, according to an India Today report.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar who confirmed on Saturday about the incident at Pangong Tso also added that there had been a discussion between the local army commanders following the incident.

The clash took place only after the PLA unit came across an Indian patrol on the north bank of the lake. The altercation reportedly lasted for nearly an hour after which the soldiers from both sides retreated to their respective positions.

BREAKING: Video of violent confrontation between Indian & Chinese troops at Pangong Tso, Ladakh on Aug 15. No official comment on it yet. pic.twitter.com/b1amMZfJ6t — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 19, 2017

'Not related to Doklam'

While giving his statement, Kumar said the clash should not be linked to the Indo-China border stand-off at Doklam region in the Sikkim sector.

The Indian media had highlighted the incident keeping the Doklam standoff as the background. The stand-off had begun after Indian troops stopped PLA from constructing a road in the region from June.

Calling it a sensitive issue, Kumar added that peace and tranquillity are important factors for smooth development of bilateral relations.