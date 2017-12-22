OPPO and Vivo are at the forefront of making selfie-centric smartphones in India and the strategy has worked well in their favour. Several other brands have also joined the bandwagon with focus on front cameras in their phones, and the list just grew bigger with the addition of one more smartphone.

Gionee launched a new smartphone called the S10 Lite in India to attract selfie lovers. The handset comes with a 16MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash, which is bundled with features like group selfie and bokeh selfie – the popular modes while taking selfies. In addition, the front camera is equipped with a special facial enhancement algorithm to apply custom beauty settings for better selfies. But the S10 Lite also offers another USP of a long-lasting battery.

"We are a leader of the Selfie revolution and with the S10 Lite we aim to reinforce our brand proposition of Super Selfie – Super Battery. By strengthening our S Series we aim to not only further enhance the brand's connection with young consumers but also keep up with the growing demand for high quality smartphones with superior photography capabilities," David Chang, Global Sales Director, Gionee India, said in a statement.

Gionee S10 Lite is powered by a 3,100mAh battery, which is designed to last long with the help of integrated hardware and software solution. There's no mention of a fast charging solution in the device.

Other features of the S10 Lite include a 5.2-inch HD display, a 13MP rear-facing camera with LED flash, and Android 7.1 Nougat based Amigo 4.0 OS. The handset is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 427 chipset, which is paired with 4GB RAM and offers 32GB onboard storage.

Customers might love the WhatsApp Clone feature, which is integrated into the phone itself to allow users to add up to 3 different accounts on the same phone. Although it is possible with a third-party app, having it built into the phone gives an edge over its alternate.

Gionee S10 Lite features a fingerprint scanner on the home button, has a 3.5mm audio jack, a microUSB port for charging, 4G VoLTE support, dual SIM and microSD card slots.

With all these features, Gionee has a price tag of Rs. 15,999 attached to the phone. Interested customers can buy the phone starting December 23 across all major offline stores in India. It comes in black and gold colours. As a part of launch offers, buyers get two Paytm Cashback Voucher Codes worth Rs. 250, which is eligible on purchases worth Rs. 350 from Paytm Mall. Jio users get 5GB additional data per month for a period of 10 months on any recharge worth Rs. 309 and above.

Are you interested in this new selfie smartphone? Let us know in the comments section below.