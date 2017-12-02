LG Mobile USA has officially launched the unlocked version of V30 smartphone. It is only available via retailer B&H in one colour variant -- Cloud Silver. The all-new bezel-less V30 will cost you $819.99.

According to LG, if you order the handset on Saturday, December 2, then you can take the advantage of a recent promotion which will allow you to get up to $400 cashback when you purchase an additional LG device.

As for specification, LG V30 still runs on Android 7 Nougat but an update to Android 8 Oreo should be released by the company soon. The smartphone's hardware is one of the best Android-flagship hardware for the year 2017.

The new LG V30 features a decent-sized 6-inch POLED display and it is the first LG smartphone to adopt this technology. In addition, the V30 display comes with an aspect ratio of 18:9 which makes it a bezel-less smartphone.

LG V30 also offers a nice design and comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor clubbed with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage which can be easily expandable up to 2TB. The V30 sports dual rear camera feature which includes a 16-megapixel standard angle lens and a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens.

On the front, the V30 sports a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. Armed with 3,300mAh battery, LG V30 also includes fast charging and wireless charging.