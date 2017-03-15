The preview of Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi was recently held for industry heads and journalists, and one media icon has released a few interesting details about what's in store in the next instalment.

Also read: Love Island star Kady McDermott treats her Instagram followers to an eyeful in a bikini [PHOTOS]

Details about Rey's training with Luke have already been leaked, and according to journalist Daniel Miller, the next instalment in the saga could see the arrival of a Force ghost. Miller wrote on Twitter: "Finally, The Last Jedi footage included a shot of Rey, clearly under duress, surrounded by many small orbs of light that hung in the air."

As Star Wars fans already know, floating orbs of light signify the arrival of a Force ghost, who imparts wisdom in a time of great need, and rumours indicate this could be none other than Yoda.

Speculation that Yoda will return in The Last Jedi was sparked by recent comments from Frank Oz, who voiced the character in previous instalments. In an interview with Variety, Oz doesn't confirm nor deny the return of Yoda, but just says: "I feel like I'm a prisoner at war here, and I can only give you my name, rank and serial number. To be true to the people who asked me, and they are kind of my family, I have to say I've been asked not to talk about it. I love Yoda. I would be happy to talk to you about it at the time they let me."

Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi is slated for a December 15, 2017 release.