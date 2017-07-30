It feels good when two actors praise each other. Salman Khan is not only the best buddy of Shah Rukh Khan, but also of our Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar.

A few days ago, Salman was asked who is the biggest star among the three Khans (Salman, Shah Rukh or Aamir Khan). The Tubelight actor wisely replied Akshay Kumar. Isn't it aww-worthy?

When Akshay was asked to react to Salman's comment, he said Salman is the big superstar, Deccan chronicle reported.

"I'm not. Everybody knows who the big superstar is. Salman is huge, his collections are huge and he is a pure commercial actor. He's my senior," Akshay said.

Fans are excited to see Akshay and Salman work together. According to reports, Salman along with Karan Johar, will produce the movie and Akshay will be the lead actor. It is said that the Sultan actor will do a cameo in it.

Meanwhile, Akshay is busy with his a bucketfull of movie projects. His upcoming movie is Toilet Ek Prem Katha, which is based on India's sanitation issue. Then, the much awaited movie is 2.0, in which he will be seen playing a villain opposite superstar Rajinikanth.

"It was an honour to be a villain and get beaten up by Rajinikanth," Akshay told Deccan Chronicle.

He is currently shooting for movie titled Gold, which is based on India's first Olympic medal win. The Airlift actor will also be seen in Padman, which is a biopic on the life of entrepreneur and Padma Shri awardee, Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented the machine that manufactures sanitary napkins at a low cost.