Gamers will have a gala time this year with dozens of exclusive PlayStation 4 (PS4) games scheduled for release before the end of this year. A handful of games like Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone, 2064: Read Only Memories and Gravity Rush 2 have already being launched, and it's like the tip of an iceberg with many more PS4 games in the offing.

Here are exclusive PS4 games confirmed to launch in 2017:

1) Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone:- Developed by Sega and released on January 10.

2) 2064: Read Only Memories:- Developed by Midboss and was launched on January 20.

3) Gravity Rush 2:- Developed by SIE Japan Studio and Project Siren and launched on January 20.

4) Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue: Developed by Square Enix 1st Production Department and released on January 24.

5) Tales of Berseria:- Developed by Bandai Namco Studios was released on January 24.

6) Yakuza 0:- Developed by Sega and released on January 24.

7) Double Dragon IV:- Ddeveloped by Arc System Works and released on January 30.

8) Digimon World: Next Order:- Developed by B.B. Studio and released on January 31.

9) Divide:- Developed by Sega and released on January 31.

10) Nioh:- Developed by Team Ninja and released on February 9.

11) Ys Origin:- Developed by Nihon Falcom and released on February 21.

12) Horizon: Zero Dawn:- Developed by Guerrilla Games and released on February 28.

13) Disc Jam:- Developed by High Horse Entertainment and released on March 7.

14) Nier Automata:- Developed by Platinum Games and released on March 7.

15) Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX: Developed by Square Enix 1st Production Department and scheduled for release on March 28.

16) MLB The Show 17:- Developed by SIE San Diego Studio and scheduled for release on March 28.

17) Danganronpa 1•2 Reload:- Developed by Spike Chunsoft and scheduled for release on March 31.

18) Drawn To Death:- Developed by The Bartlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency and scheduled for release on April 4.

19) Persona 5:- Developed by Atlus and scheduled for release on April 4.

20) The Silver Case:- Developed by Grasshopper Manufacture and scheduled for release on April 18.

21) Dragon Quest Heroes II:- Developed by Omega Force and scheduled for release on April 25.

22) Birthdays: The Beginning:- Developed by Toybox Inc. and scheduled for release on May 8.

23) Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception:- Developed by Atlus and scheduled for release on May 31.

24) Crash Bandicoot: N.Sane Trilogy:- Developed by Vicarious Visions and scheduled for release on June 30.

25) Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana:- To be developed by Nihon Falcom (release date: TBA 2017)

26) Ace Combat 7:- To be developed by Project Aces (release date: TBA 2017)

27) Boundless:- To be developed Wonderstruck (release date: TBA 2017)

28) Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony:- To be developed by Spike Chunsoft (release date: TBA 2017)

29) Death's Gambit:- To be developed by White Rabbit (release date: TBA 2017)

30) Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age:- To be developed by Square Enix (release date: TBA 2017)

31) Gran Turismo Sport:- To be developed by Polyphony Digital (release date: TBA 2017)

32) Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice:- To be developed by Ninja Theory (release date: TBA 2017)

33) Mages of Mystralia:- To be developed by Borealys Games (release date: TBA 2017)

34) New Hot Shots Golf [Working Title]:- To be developed by JAPAN Studio / Clap Hanz (release date: TBA 2017)

35) Nex Machina: Death Machine:- To be developed by Housemarque (release date: TBA 2017)

36) Nidhogg 2:- To be developed by Messhof Games (release date: TBA 2017)

37) Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom:- To be developed by Level-5 (release date: TBA 2017)

38) Pyre:- To be developed by Supergiant Games (release date: TBA 2017)

39) PaRappa the Rapper Remastered:- To be developed by SIE Japan Studio (release date: TBA 2017)

40) Shenmue III:- To be developed by Neilo and Us Net (release date: TBA 2017)

41) Tokyo 42:- To be developed by SMAC Games (release date: TBA 2017)

42) Uncharted: The Lost Legacy:- To be developed by Naughty Dog (release date: TBA 2017)

43) What Remains of Edith Finch:- To be developed by Giant Sparrow (release date: TBA 2017)

44) Windjammers:- To be developed by Data East (release date: TBA 2017)

45) Yakuza Kiwami:- To be developed by Sega (release date: TBA 2017)

46) Wipeout: Omega Collection:- To be developed by Various studios (release date: TBA 2017)

(Source: Gamespot)