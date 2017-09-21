The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) nominated MS Dhoni for Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award, but the former India captain might not be lucky enough to land this prestigious award.

There is a reason to it, and one sees some logic as well.

Dhoni played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first eight editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL). His name was discussed during the infamous IPL spot-fixing case, which witnessed two teams CSK and Rajasthan Royals (RR) being suspended for a period of two years for their involvement. Both the teams are set to make their comeback in IPL 2018.

During the IPL spot-fixing case, which was dealt by the Supreme Court, the former CSK man seems to have "lied" before the committee regarding accused Gurunath Meiyappan's status in the franchise. Dhoni was the vice-president of India Cements, a company owned by CSK owner, N Srinivasan.

Such kind of things will not be easily ignored by the government, as Padma Bhushan is one of the most prestigious awards in the country.

"As per Justice Mukul Mudgal-led inquiry committee report, Dhoni had no qualms about accepting the vice-president's post in India Cements, the company owned by his team's owner and then president N Srinivasan," a ministry official told "Mid Day".

"Moreover, it is also no secret that Dhoni lied before the inquiry committee about accused Gurunath Meiyappan's status in Chennai Super Kings."

However, it is quite surprising that the BCCI decided to nominate his name once again cnsidering that the former India captain had been rejected twice in the last five years – 2013 and 2016.

There is no doubt, Dhoni has been a loyal servant for India in the last 13 years, but his association with CSK and India Cements might lead to a snub, once again.

The awards will be announced on the eve of Republic Day, January 26.