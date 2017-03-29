Kim Kardashian is not new to controversies. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star, who has often been in the news for her sex tape or selfies, has now garnered criticism for her "bobby pin do" hairstyle by stylist Chris Appleton.

Appleton, who generally leaves Kim's hair open, parted her hair down the middle, wrapped it in a bun, and used bobby pins down both sides of her head to secure her front down. The look was simple and stunning, but it didn't go down well with several social media users.

Instagram users commented on the photo, which was posted by Appleton, calling the hairstyle a "bobby pin headband" and said that it resembles a doobie wrap protective hairstyle. Doobie wrap is a hairstyle that has been a part of Caribbean culture. The hairstyle is meant to preserve straight hairstyles, but it is never worn outside the house. Several social media users criticised the reality TV star and accused her of cultural appropriation.

This is not the first time a celebrity sported this kind of a hairstyle. In 2013, Rihanna (RiRi) sported a similar hairstyle when she attended the American Music Awards (AMAs). However, RiRi was not criticised for her hairstyle back then.

The Kardashians and Jenners are not new to accusations about cultural appropriation. Last year, Khloe was slammed when she posted on Instagram a photo of herself sporting Bantu knots. In 2015, Kylie Jenner courted controversy after she sported cornrows. She was slammed for "appropriating black culture."

Not only Khloe and Kylie, but Kim's daughter North West and Khloe's daughter Penelope Disick were also slammed for their long double cornrow braids. Several social media users criticised Kim and Khloe for putting hair extensions on their daughters.