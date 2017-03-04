Hugh Jackman had expressed that he would love to see Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan playing the popular X-Men character in the next Wolverine movie and SRK is all up for it, but there is one thing that is stopping him and that is his chest hair.

Shah Rukh on Twitter revealed that he would like to play Wolverine and he is working on it as well. In a reply to a columnist, the Raees actor said that he needs hair on the chest to play the popular character.

"Hair on the chest lady.need hair on the chest!! Working on it, though. Love Hugh & Wolverine," he replied to the columnist's tweet that said, "why SRK should play Wolverine."

The buzz about Shah Rukh playing Wolverine started after the original Wolverine, Jackman, in an interview told Rajeev Masand that he wants to see SRK step into his shoes. "I think I will be fine with it. I hope other people play it. Maybe Shah Rukh Khan could play it," the Logan actor said.

"The comic book series is so good because you have so many people interpreting this role. I think there are six origin stories. I will be really interested to see how I feel about it. I want it to be really great. But I don't want it to be that much better than me. Just a little bit is fine. But if everyone is like 'Oh thank God, now', I might find that little difficult," he added.

Logan is Jackman's last movie as Wolverine. The actor has confirmed that Wolverine is dying in the third movie of the X-Men franchise. "The adamantium will eventually kill him. The effect of metal poisoning, on what for Logan would be a massive level, would be depression, tiredness, massive joint pain. I loved the metaphor of his weapon being the thing that's killing him, on every level," Jackman confirmed in an interview to Empire magazine.