The fans of Suriya-- who turned 42 on Sunday, July 23-- were treated with a poster from his upcoming movie Thaanaa Serndha Koottam on his special day.

The first teaser from Thaanaa Serndha Koottam will be unveiled on July 27. "#NaanaThaanaVeenaPonaa #TSKsingleOnJuly27th FrmRockstar @anirudhofficial @SonyMusicSouth @Suriya_offl @kegvraja @KeerthyOfficial/ [sic]" director Vignesh Shivan tweeted.

The exact time of release is yet to be revealed. Coming to the posters, the fans are overwhelmingly excited about the new avatar of Suriya.

Thaana Serndha Kootam is said to be a remake of hit Hindi film Special 26, which had Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Vignesh Shivan is believed to have tweaked the script to suit the tastes of Tamil audience.

Keerthy Suresh is the female lead in Thaana Serndha Kootam, which has Karthik, Ramya Krishnan, Senthil, Saranya Ponvannan, Nandha, RJ Balaji and others in the cast. For the first time, Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for Suriya film. The film has Dinesh Krishnan's cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad's editing.

The shooting of the film is almost over and the movie is likely to hit the screens later this year.

Suriya's next movies

Suriya has been on the hunt for good scripts. In the process, he has liked the stories narrated by directors like Selvaraghavan and Sudha Kongara Prasad of Iruddhi Suttru fame. He has also been approached by Gautham Menon. But nothing has been formally announced yet.