Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker just won't let go of any of its models in the Indian market. With the news of the new Hyundai Verna beating its premium sedan Ciaz in sales for the second time in a row, the carmaker seems a trifle ruffled. In response, the company could be mulling bigger plans for its sedan.

And what come as the first hint of this thinking are the spy images of the Ciaz facelift that has hit the Indian roads for testing. The folks at GaadiWaadi have managed to capture the new Ciaz prototype on camera for the first time. However, this year does not look feasible for the model to make it to the showrooms.

As stated, the new Ciaz could have just begun its testing. Thus it is no brainer the test mule spotted was clad in heavy camouflage to repulse any attempts to unravel any of the changes to the model. However, we can expect that the India-spec Ciaz would get changes that are in line with the Chinese model that was updated recently. The changes are expected at the front and rear of the car.

It is expected that the new single-piece front grille and round shaped fog lamp in a black enclosure along with tweaked front bumper could also make it to the new Ciaz. The side profile of the car is likely to remain the same except the new alloy wheels while the rear new tail lamps.

Inside the cabin, the car is likely to remain untouched. So far, there is no news on the powertrain of the new Ciaz in India. It now comes with the option of 1,373cc petrol and a 1,248cc diesel mills in India. The current petrol unit develops 91bhp at 6,000rpm and 130Nm of torque at 4,000rpm mated to five-speed manual transmission and the diesel unit comes equipped with a small hybrid system which produces 89bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,750rpm.

The launch of the new Ciaz is expected in 2018 with the model likely to make its India debut at the Auto Expo in February next year.