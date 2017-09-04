It is well known that MS Dhoni, known for his calm demeanour on the field, does not resist his temptations when it comes to superbikes and cars. The wicketkeeper-batsman, with child-like enthusiasm, once again showcased his love for fancy machines at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 3.

Dhoni led the victory lap after India crushed Sri Lanka by six wickets in the fifth and final ODI to compete a 5-0 series whitewash. The 36-year-old drove his teammates around in a car (Eicher Polaris), which Jasprit Bumrah was awarded with for his Man-of-the-series winning effort of 15 wickets.

Dhoni initially struggled to get the peculiar-shaped four-wheeler started, but managed to do so as his teammates were trying to squeeze themselves into the car. The stumper, along with his teammates, seemed to have enjoyed the long laps around the ground.

Even as Sunil Gavaskar and Harsha Bhogle, who were on air during the victory lap, tried to figure out how Dhoni would have convinced Bumrah to let him drive the car, the pacer himself revealed how the former skipper managed to get behind the wheel.

"I don't know how to use the vehicle. He [Dhoni] wanted to drive around. It was good that the team was gelling. It would be a memorable moment for me," Bumrah said after the post-match presentation ceremony on Sunday.

Whoever the Captain is, Dhoni will set the field.

Notably, Virat Kohli's men completed the ODI series on a high by thrashing Sri Lanka by six wickets in Colombo yesterday. India suffered early jolts when they lost openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane early in the chase of 238.

However, Kohli joined hands with Manish Pandey and stitched a 99-run stand for the fourth wicket. The India captain then went on to score his 30th ODI century, thereby joining Australian Ricky Ponting at the second spot on the list of most ODI centuries.

On the other hand, Dhoni also created a world record by becoming the first man to have 100 ODI stumpings when he was involved in the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Wanidu Hasaranga on Sunday.