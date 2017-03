The Nandi Awards for 2012 and 2013 have been announced by the Andhra Pradesh government. It is the first announcement since the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

2012 Winners

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Eega has walked away with major awards. The movie has won Best Director, Best Film, Best VFX, Best Cinematography, etc. Below, find the complete list of winners:

Best Film - Eega

Second Best Film - Minugurulu

Third Best Film - Mithunam

Best Home Viewing Film - Ishq

Best Director - Rajamouli SS (Eega)

Best Cinematographer - Senthil Kumar (Eega)

Best Actor - Nani (Yeto Vellipoyindi Manasu)

Best Actress - Samantha (Yeto Vellipoyindi Manasu)

Best Villain - Sudeep (Eega)

Best Supporting Actor - Ajay (Ishq)

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - Julayi

Best Dialogue Writer - Tanikella Bharani (Mithunam)

Best Debut Director - Ayodhya Kumar (Minugurulu)

Best Story Writer - Ayodhya Kumar (Minugurulu)

Best Screenplay Writer - Rajamouli (Eega)

Best Music Director - Keeravani (Eega) and Ilayaraja (Yeto Vellipoyindi Manasu)

Best Editor - Kotagivi Venkateswara Rao (Eega)

2013 Winners:



Prabhas' Mirchi won the Best Film award for 2013. Naa Bangaru Thalli and Uyyala Jampala have been declared as the second and third Best Films of the year.

Best Film - Mirchi

Second Best Film - Naa Bangaru Thalli

Third Best Film - Uyyala Jampala

Best Home Viewing Film - SVSC

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - Attharintiki Daredi

Best Director - Daya Kodavaganti (Alias Janaki)

Best Actor - Prabhas (Mirchi)

Best Actress - Anjali Patil (Naa Bangaru Thalli)

Best Cinematographer - Muralimohan Reddy (Kamalato Naa Prayanam)

Best Music Director - Devisri Prasad (AD)

Best Editor - Praveen Pudi (Kaalicharan)

Best Supporting Actor - Prakash Raj (SVSC)

Best Supporting Actress - Nadiya (AD)

Best Villain - Sampat Raj (Mirchi)

Best Debut Director - Koratala Siva (Mirchi)

Best Story Writer - Indraganti Mohanakrishna (Anthakumundu Aatarvatha)

Best Screenplay Writer - Merlapaka Gandhi (Venkatadri Express)

Best Dialogue Writer - Trivikram Srinivas (AD)

Best Art Director - AS Prakash (Mirchi)