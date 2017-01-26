The release date woes continue again for Suriya's S3 aka Singam 3 and Jayam Ravi-starrer Bogan. Now, the movies will hit the screens on February 2 and 9, respectively.

Bogan release on February 2

The movie was supposed to hit the screens on December 23, but was delayed due to multiple reasons. The Vardah Cyclone and demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were said to be the main factors that made the makers push the release date.

Finally, they locked in February 9 as the release date. Unfortunately, it has to be changed again to avoid clash with S3. Bogan is one of the most-anticipated movies of 2017.

The film is written and directed by Lakshman of Romeo Juliet fame and produced by Prabhu Deva. The film has Hansika Motwani, Akshara Gowda, Nagendra Prasad, Varun and others in the cast. The film has D Imman's music, Soundararajan's cinematography and Anthony's editing.

S3 Release on February 9

On the other hand, the release of S3 has already been postponed several times. Originally, the movie was supposed to be a Deepavali treat last year, but the film was pushed back to make way for Suriya's brother Karthi's Kaashmora.

The makers then locked in December 9 as the D-day. Surprisingly, S3 release was pushed again, this time for Ram Charan Teja's Dhruva, and rescheduled for December 16.

However, the same reason that affected Bogan (Vardah Cyclone effect and demonetisation) forced the S3 producers to delay the release further. Finally, they decided to release it on Republic Day, but the Jallikattu protests made the makers push the release one more time.