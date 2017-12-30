BJP MP Hema Malini's comment on the Kamala Mills fire in Mumbai has got her in a bit of trouble.

The 69-year-old actress-turned-politician was seen in an ANI video saying: "Such incidents are recurring because of the huge population in Mumbai. It's not that the police aren't doing their job. They do a great job. But the population is so much. And the city is spreading like anything. When Bombay ends, another city should begin. Continuation of Mumbai is another Mumbai. But the city keeps extending."

#WATCH BJP MP Hema Malini says "population is so much, the city is spreading like anything. Some restrictions should be done on the population. Each city should have certain population/limit" #KamalaMillsFire pic.twitter.com/iL2EXdsULh — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017

She also offered her own solution. She suggested: "Some restrictions should be done on the population. Each city should have certain population...limit, after that they should not be allowed. Then let them go to another city...next city."

Is Hema Malini out of her mind? When asked about #KamalaMills tragedy, she had absolutely no sign of empathy on her face, simply blamed the growing population and asked people to move to other cities. This is not the first time, she has displayed such insensitivity. — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) December 29, 2017

We apologise that we chose her as an MP. — Manish Kapoor (@amkay66) December 30, 2017

Hema Malini should restrict her opinions to drinking water quality. Saves her from making a fool of herself. — Anant Rangaswami (@AnantRangaswami) December 29, 2017

I never thought Hema Malini would be this insensitive! First it was her statement when accident happened in Rajasthan and now this!

Arghhh and these people are our representative. Maybe we deserve this only as we are the one who vote for these kind of people. https://t.co/wgeHZPNcsJ — tenaciouskind (@Nuttiesvd) December 29, 2017

When a M P does not know what to speak and how to speak then it better to observe silence. It is said "silence is gold".I am referring to a controversial statement of Hema Malini. — Roshan Lal Anand (@RoshanLalAnand3) December 29, 2017

According to reports, more than 150 people were inside a restaurant in the Kamala Mills complex when a fire started in the early hours of Friday, December 29. The blaze killed at least 15 people, while many were injured.

Initially the fire was categorised as a level-II blaze. However, it was upgraded to level III around 12:42 am as the flames engulfed the structure in less than 30 minutes.

Though the reason of the fire is yet not known, the police have registered a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The affected building is a refurbished industrial compound, and has many posh restaurants and other commercial establishments.

A few media outlets and at least three national news channels, like Bennett, Coleman and Co's Times Now and ET Now, which are located in the compound, were also affected.