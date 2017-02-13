Manny Pacquiao is one of the best boxers the world has ever seen, and his fans are eager to see him in his next fight in the UAE, but the opponent is yet to be finalised. However, the Filipino has decided to go the unique way and has given his fans on Twitter the option to choose his next opponent via a poll, which includes names of quality boxers like Amir Khan, Jeff Horn, Terence Crawford and Kell Brook.

Manny Pacquiao outclasses Jessie Vargas

At the time of writing the article, Khan seems to the leading contender with 46 percent votes. It does not come as a surprise, as fans in the past have always been eager to see a bout between Pacquiao and Khan, who has shown some huge interest in the past to face the Filipino as well. They came close to the bout in the past, but it was not finalised.

Who do you want me to fight next in the UAE? — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) February 12, 2017

If this does really happen, it could mean mega money for both the boxers, though it will be nowhere close to the fight of the century revenue. What makes the fight even more interesting is that Pacquiao has already announced the venue – UAE – for the next fight, where both the boxers have good support, even more so Khan.

However, such kind of polls from Pacquaio may come as a surprise to many as the WBO world welterweight champion was expected to fight in Australia against Jeff Horn in April. But, this poll has opened up an entirely new episode and he seems to be open for a fight against anyone now.

Promoter Bob Arum, who has always been a huge role in his future fights, could play an important part once again for the fight as well. It was his plan to bring Pacquiao out of retirement, and also played an integral part to set up a date with Jessie Vargas, who lost to the Filipino.

Pacquiao, irrespective of the opponent he faces in UAE, will be keen to pick up another impressive win in the bout.