Akhil Akkineni is gearing up to lock horns with Allu Sirish, as his second movie Hello will clash with the latter's forthcoming film Okka Kshanam at the worldwide box office during Christmas this year.

Akhil Akkineni made his debut as a hero with the 2015 movie Akhil, which was released amidst huge hype and promotion, but bombed at the box office.

The film failed to give a big break to the budding actor from Akkineni family. Now, he is all set to make his comeback with Hello.

Post the release of Akhil, Akkineni Nagarjuna's son spent a lot of time reading scripts and choosing a good one for his next outing.

He has done a lot of hard work for Hello, and the makers are also leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie and make it the first big hit of his career.

Hello is a romantic action thriller written and directed by Vikram Kumar and produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni under his banner Annapurna Studios.

Akhil Akkineni, who is playing the hero, will be seen romancing Kalyani Priyadarshan in the movie, which has Anup Rubens' music and PS Vinod's camera work. The makers have announced that they will release it as a Christmas treat on December 22.

On the other hand, Allu Sirish made his debut with Gouravam in 2013 and his next two movies Kotha Janta (2014) and Srirastu Subhamastu (2016) were decent hits at the box office. However, he too is yet to get a big break and has pinned a lot of hope on his fourth movie Okka Kshanam.

Written and directed by VI Anand, Okka Kshanam is a romantic thriller with a science fiction element. Allu Sirish will be seen romancing Surabhi and Seerat Kapoor, while Srinivas Avasarala appears in a key role in the film.

Its shooting has already wrapped up and the post-production works are on in full swing now. The buzz in the industry is the makers are planning to release the film on December 23.

Both Akhil Akkineni and Allu Sirish are young, budding actors and belong two popular film clans — the Akkineni and Mega families, respectively — who have got have a huge fan following across the globe.

The promos of Hello and Okka Kshanam have impressed viewers and created a lot of curiosity. Theirs is going to be the last big clash of 2017.