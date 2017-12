Akhil Akkineni's second movie Hello opened to an average response and could not show big improvement in its collection at the worldwide box office over the weekend.

Before its release, Hello had massive amount of hype over it and curiosity generated by its promos. The makers had also promoted the film heavily in a bid to get a big break for Akhil Akkineni. But the film had a threat in form of MCA aka Middle Class Abbayi, which made the trade analysts keep their fingers crossed about its prospects at the box office.

Hello was released in over 700 screens on December 22, a day after MCA aka Middle Class Abbayi. Since the latter film got negative talk from the viewers, the trade pundits thought that its bad word of mouth would favour the Akhil Akkineni starrer and help it make good collection at the worldwide box office.

But to everyone's surprise, the Vikram Kumar-directed film opened to an average response. Hello collected around Rs 7 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. It could not beat the opening day record of Akhil's flop debut film Akhil - The Power of Jua, which grossed Rs 10.10 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone.

The Akkineni Nagarjuna produced movie received positive talk from the audiences and the people in the industry thought that the strong word of mouth might boost its collection over the weekend. Surprisingly, its collection could not grow on the following days.

Hello is estimated to have collected Rs 20.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. In three days, the movie has earned approximately Rs 12.50 crore for its global distributors, who have spent Rs 32 crore on its theatrical rights. It has recovered nearly 40 percent of their investments.