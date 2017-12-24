The full movie of Akhil Akkineni's latest Telugu film Hello has allegedly been leaked online for download. The piracy is likely to affect its collection at the worldwide box office.

A miscreant has allegedly recorded the full movie of Hello during its screening in theatres and released it on his website for download or watching online even before the film completed its third show on the opening day. Its pirated copy made its way to several websites run within hours after it was leaked.

Akkineni Nagarjuna, who has bankrolled Hello under Annapurna Studios, has taken all precautionary measures to curb its piracy. He has requested everyone to watch the movie in the cinema halls. His team tried their best to take the pirated copy down from the internet, but there are a couple of sites, which still have the copy of the complete film.

Akhil Akkineni, who has pinned a lot of hopes on Hello, requested his fans not encourage its piracy. A day before its release, He tweeted, "Good morning and HELLO! Finally the day has come after 2 Years and a lot of hard work HELLO! releases today. I request all of you to watch it in a theatre and not to encourage piracy. We've made this film with a lot of love and I hope you all love it too."

However, his request is apparently unheeded by some, who resorted to download the full movie of Hello. As per the websites, thousands of viewers have already downloaded or watched the film online.

Hello has reportedly made with a whopping budget of over Rs 30 crore and its theatrical rights fetched Rs 32 crore for the makers. The movie was expected to start with a bang, but it opened to poor response. Despite getting positive talk, the film could not show growth on its second. Now, its piracy will add to worries of its producer, as it will incur losses to them.