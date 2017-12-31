Akhil Akkineni's Hello has collected over $900,000 at the US box office in nine days. It beat the lifetime collection record of his brother Naga Chaitanya's hit movie Premam.

Hello opened to fantastic response and collected $213,588 at the US box office from the premiere shows. The movie shattered the lifetime record of his own debut, Akhil: The Power of Jua, which grossed $168,000 in the country. Despite clashing with MCA, the film went to make a good collection in the first week. In fact, the movie fared better than the Nani starrer.

It collected $833,167 at the US box office in its opening week. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Telugu film #Hello nears $ 1 million mark in USA... Thu $ 213,588 Fri $ 152,670 Sat $ 150,296 Sun $ 99,825 Mon $ 97,984 Tue $ 61,198 Wed $ 32,076 Thu $ 25,530 Total: $ 833,167 [₹ 5.32 cr]"

In just seven days, Hello smashed the record of Premam, which was the box office hit for Naga Chaitanya. Its collection was $829,000 at the US box office. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted: "#Hello collects $25,549 on 2nd Thursday from 99 Locations of USA and total gross is $833,186. @AkhilAkkineni8 crosses Naga Chaitanya's Premam ($829k) - his USA highest as a solo hero. Million dollars very soon! "

The Akhi Akkineni starrer is clashing with new releases like Okka Kshanam and 2 Countries, but it has kept the cash registers ringing at the box office in the US. Hello has collected approximately $35,630 and $35,985 at the US box office on its second Friday and Saturday respectively.

The movie has collected $904782 at the US box office in nine days. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted: "Meanwhile, #Hello crosses $900k in USA by the night of Saturday! Expecting it to cross $1M by next weekend! No new Telugu movie release on next Friday! @AkhilAkkineni8 @kalyanipriyan @AnnapurnaStdios."