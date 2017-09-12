It took a social media outburst for the makers of the Hellboy reboot to approach an actor better suited for a role. Weeks after news of Ed Skrein taking on the role of a Japanese-American character received flak, the Hellboy reboot creators have reportedly approached Daniel Dae Kim.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the actor is in talks with Lionsgate and Millennium to join the cast of the movie as Major Ben Daimio. According to the comics, Daimio is a rugged military member of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense who turns into a jaguar when angered or hurt.

The actor has been approached after Skrein stepped down of his own accord from the role, confessing that he did not know the roots of the character.

"It is clear that representing this character in a culturally accurate way holds significance for people, and that to neglect this responsibility would continue a worrying tendency to obscure ethnic minority stories and voice in the Arts. I feel it is important to honor and respect that," he said in the statement clarifying his decision to step down.

While social media will be happy that a culturally appropriate actor has been approached, there are many things about Daniel the internet might not be aware of.

So who is Daniel Dae Kim?

Kim is a Korean-American actor.

Where have we seen him?

The actor has been a part of the ongoing CBS show Hawaii Five-0. He was also part of the cast of the hit show Lost.

Kim began his acting career in the early 1990s and was also seen in shows like ER and Angel.

The actor is reportedly so strong about his stands and beliefs that he chose to part ways with Hawaii Five-0 after a salary dispute.

The actor was seeking equal pay to put him on a par with his co-stars, but his request was not adhered to and he chose to quit the show.

"Though I made myself available to come back, CBS and I weren't able to agree to terms on a new contract, so I made the difficult choice not to continue," Kim wrote on Facebook referring to the dispute.

About the Hellboy reboot's cast:

As of now, all we know is that Stranger Things star David Harbour is playing the titular role in Hellboy, and Game of Thrones helmer Neil Marshall is on the director's chair.