It is the festive season and Chennai-based niche bikemaker Royal Enfield could kick-start New Year 2018 with some vibrant and colourful offerings. While the auto world has been going gaga over a flashy Thunderbird 500X that was spotted recently, we can reveal that this story is not over yet. And this is why.

Royal Enfield is reportedly working on another variant of the Thunderbird and it could be launched in India in 2018 along with the Thunderbird 500X. A report of Autocar India claims that besides Thunderbird 500X, Thunderbird 350X is in line to join the Thunderbird range and will be given a similar styling and changes as Thunderbird 500X.

As seen in the spy shots of Thunderbird 500X, the lower displacement variant of Thunderbird too will get new vibrant colours, blacked-out headlight with LED daytime running lamp as well as a new handlebar.

The new Thunderbird X will also feature matte black finished exhaust, telescopic fork and dual shock absorbers. The split seat on the regular Thunderbird will be replaced with the new single-piece seat and the new Thunderbird 350X will not get a backrest.

At the heart of Thunderbird 350X will be the same 346cc Single Cylinder, 4 stroke engine, which can churn out 19.8 bhp of power 5250 rpm and a peak torque of28 Nm at 4000 rpm, mated five-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X was spotted in new Blue, Yellow, Red and White colours and the Thunderbird 350X will reportedly be offered in red and white colour shades. Expected to be launched in early 2018, the X variants of Thunderbird is rumoured to go on sales with a price tag higher than the existing models.