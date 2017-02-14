Big Little Lies is set to premiere this Sunday on HBO and the lead actresses (also the executive producers) Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are going from pillar to post to promote the mini-series. They recently walked in to the sets of Good Morning America and spilled a few beans on the show.

The two actresses discussed the show and each revealed their favourite parts. "I love the scene in the car where we talk about life, where we talk about the desires that we have. How we don't feel comfortable just being a mom, that there's secret hidden things that we want," Kidman said.

Meanwhile, Witherspoon said,"It was a huge opportunity, with five distinct female parts, where women are talking to each other how they really talk to each other, about issues that are really affecting their lives every day ... and that's so important, that female friendship. And those bonds are what, I mean, my girlfriends are my life."

Big Little Lies sees five women working closely on a plotline revolving around a murder that changes the lives of everyone involved. Sharing her experience on working with the cast, Kidman said, "I'd never had the experience of working with another woman so closely that I got to call you and say, 'What do you think I should do with this character? I don't like this scene and I don't know how to play this."

This is the first time Kidman and Witherspoon are coming together for a project. "We didn't know each other very well before we started but I just always ... I always looked up to you. You're such an incredible actress," Witherspoon said to Kidman. "I call myself your big sister now," Kidman said.

The show has already got rave reviews from TV critics and the attendees at the Big Little Lies premiere. Watch the seven episode miniseries from February 19 on HBO.