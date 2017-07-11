Chin and Kono will no longer be a part of Hawaii Five-0 and there's someone new who will be taking their place.

Hawaii Five-0 will have a new series regular in Tani, someone who was kicked out of the police academy, reported TVGuide.

As for Chin, he will accept the job offered to him at the end of Season 7, and Kono will be busy with the child sex-trafficking ring investigation.

Chin and Kono portrayers Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park announced their departure from the show a few days ago, and initially it was reported that they took the decision to leave after failing to come to terms with CBS regarding their pay. But Hawaii Five-0 showrunner Peter Lenkov revealed that CBS had offered them good money to stick around.

"The truth is this: Both actors chose not to extend their contracts," he said in a statement on Twitter. "CBS was extremely generous and proactive in their renegotiation talks. So much so, the actors were getting unprecedented raises, but in the end they chose to move on."

"No one wanted to see them go - they are irreplaceable," he said. "After being away from her family for seven years, I understood Grace's decision to leave. There was an opportunity for her to return for a handful of episodes, but for several reasons that didn't work out. In the end, everyone tried their best to keep the ohana intact."

Hawaii Five-0 will return to CBS with Season 8 this fall.