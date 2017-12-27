Virat Kohli had a memorable year, both on the professional and personal front. He scored an amazing 2,818 runs in 2017 and also entered wedlock with long-time girlfriend Anushka Sharma in December.

Adding further to the positive developments, India captain Kohli and former coach Anil Kumble seem to have buried the hatchet, as the latter attended Virushka's wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday. It was due to Kohli, Kumble resigned from his post in June 2016.

The former coach was spotted wearing a blue Nehru jacket and black pant. He was accompanied by his beautiful wife Chethana. The couple added more glitter to the event.

Anil Kumble arrived !

Hamayya ? All is well ?#VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/770MeulkfV — ρяανєєи яє∂∂у (@SportyPraveen) December 26, 2017

Seeing Kumble in attendance might have surprised many, especially considering the drama and chaos that took place during the Champions Trophy and reports began to emerge about the rift between the two key members of Team India. Kohli and Kumble were not even in talking terms, some reports then suggested.

Kumble put down his papers as India coach after learning from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that Kohli had reservations about the former leg-spinner as the head coach. Despite BCCI trying to come to a solution, Kumble felt best to resign from the coveted job in India cricket.

It was after Kumble resigned that Ravi Shastri, who always had the backing of Virat Kohli, became the coach of the national team.

Both the former and present coach were in attendance during the wedding reception in Mumbai. Besides the two, the wedding reception was attended by India players, who are heading to South Africa.

Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh also graced the occasion. Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rohit Sharma, Parthiv Patel, and Wriddhiman Saha attended the function along with their spouses.