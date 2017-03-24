Deepika Padukone has apparently been avoiding rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh of late. It has been reported that the gorgeous actress and the handsome hunk have not been meeting since quite some time despite being in the same city.

Deepika and Ranveer used to be inseparable in most events. The two used to be spotted together quite often but apparently things have changed now. Both stars are busy with their work commitments, and hardly have time for each other.

"Deepika and Ranveer have been busy with their respective work commitment. Post Deepika's Hollywood film XXX: The Return of Xander Cage released, she has been travelling in and out of country. On the other hand, Ranveer was in the country and attended premiere of her movie in India but they have not been seen together anywhere after that. So it has been said that all is not well between the alleged couple," Catch News quoted a source as saying.

The report also said Deepika and her rumoured beau are currently in the same city but they hardly meet each other. "Ranveer was holidaying in Switzerland after Padmavati's shoot was called off in Rajasthan. He apparently tried to get in touch with Deepika but couldn't do it. Now he is back in the country and they hardly been seen with each other even though they are in the town," the source added.

Earlier, Deepika had raised some eyebrows after she shared a picture of her and ex boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor on social media to wish Happy Holi to her fans. The photo was from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Ranveer's fans were miffed with the actress as they opined that she could have shared a picture from the movie Bajirao Mastani as she had a Holi sequence with the actor in the film as well.

However, since Deepika and Ranveer have never admitted being in a relationship, they are less likely to open up about their reported split.