Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has decided to resign from the Rajya Sabha after she claimed that she was not allowed to speak on the atrocities against Dalits in the Upper House of the Parliament on Tuesday.

"When I tried speaking about the weaker sections today in the Rajya Sabha, I was not allowed to speak. Why? I cannot be a member of the House if I am not allowed to speak for the weaker sections of society," Mayawati told reporters.

"This is the reason I have decided to quit from the Rajya Sabha. I am not being heard and am not allowed to speak," she added.

The BSP chief stormed out of the Upper House after the Speaker asked her to end her speech in which she attacked the BJP-led government over the rise in atrocities against Dalits and lynchings over cow slaughter.

More details are awaited.