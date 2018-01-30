Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who was recently trolled for wearing a revealing ensemble at an awards ceremony, does not care about trolls.

The former beauty queen proved once again that she is the ultimate diva, and slayed her way through the red carpet at Mirchi Music Awards.

She looked ravishing in a Pawan & Pranav Haute Couture. She completed her look with beautiful jewellery by Anmol Jewelers.

Talking about trolls, Urvashi said, "I have been busy with Hate Story 4 promotions. I am going to Dubai soon. So I don't have time for trolls and I don't really care for them. I feel people shouldn't give them much importance as they thrive for it."

Urvashi is gearing up for the release of Hate Story 4, which is scheduled to release on March 9. The film also stars Karan Wahi, Vivan Bhathena and Ihana Dhillon.