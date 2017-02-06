The makers of Haseena, starring Shraddha Kapoor, have released the first look poster of the movie. Shraddha bears an intense look in the poster that suggests that her fans will get to see the actress in a never-seen-before avatar.

Haseena is a biopic on the life of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's sister, Haseena Parkar. Shraddha plays the titular role. The poster features Shraddha's face, with the background showing two buildings on each side. The right side of the poster shows a picture of Taj Hotel in Mumbai while an image of Burj Al Arab in Dubai has been positioned on the left. The two buildings highlight Dawood's connection with Dubai and with the 26/11 Mumbai attack.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Haseena will present Shraddha as the fierce sister of Dawood. Haseena died in 2014 due to heart attack. The gangster's sister faced charges of extortion but she was never arrested due to lack of evidence.

Now, Shraddha is all set to showcase the unknown story of Haseena in the film, which was originally titled Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai. This is also the first time that Shraddha will play a lead role. Her brother Siddhanth Kapoor will play the character of Dawood while Sharman Joshi will be seen as a policeman.

The film is slated to be released on July 14 this year. The first look poster has been receiving positive response from her fans on social media. Check the poster here: