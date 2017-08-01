Shraddha Kapoor has made everyone curious with her performance in the trailer of Haseena Parkar and her fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to be released. It was supposed to hit the screens on August 18, but it has been postponed now.

Haseena Parkar was clashing with Kriti Sanon's Bareilly Ki Barfi and this is the fourth time that Shraddha's movie release date has been changed. The makers' reason of shifting the release date is to avoid competition with big movies.

"There is no point in trying to get into the current clutter of releases. We all can see what is happening to all the films that are coming out. If we came on August, 18 we would have Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal and Akshay Kumar's Toilet Ek Prem Katha behind us," Deccan Chronicle quoted director Apoorva Lakhia as saying.

"Akshay's film has tax exemption. Why should we do something as suicidal as to release our film at a time when the competition is not only tough, but impossible to cope with?" he added.

SRK's Jab Harry Met Sejal will be released on August, 4 and Akshay's Toilet Ek Prem Katha on August, 11. Whether it is wise to change the release date or not, only time will tell.

On one hand, Apoorva's strategy to not release his film with these big movies might be correct, but on the other hand, changing the dates so often might go against the film's business.

We all know what happened with Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif's Jagga Jasoos. And Apoorva decided to change the release date at the end moment which will surely leave Shraddha's fans disappointed.

Haseena Parkar is a movie based on the real life story of Haseena, sister of India's most-wanted criminal Dawood Ibrahim. Popularly called Appa, Haseena entered the world of crime after the death of her husband Ismail.