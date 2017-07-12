Home-grown carmaker Tata Motors formed TAMO sub-brand that focuses on the low cost of ownership, eco-friendly drivelines and a modular architecture in February this year. The carmaker had also unveiled the first model from the TAMO brand, the RaceMo sports car at the 87th edition of Geneva Motor Show 2017 in March. However, emerging reports indicate Tata Motors has shelved development plan of TAMO brand over unfavourable market condition.

The latest issue of Autocar magazine claim any development of TAMO brand has been shelved indefinitely. "Some board members are of the view that the required investment of around Rs 250 crore would be put to better use in reviving the company's ailing commercial vehicle division. The RaceMo sports car is hence unlikely to see the light of the day," the report adds.

Tata Motors has not responded to the claim so far. International Business Times, India tried to contact Tata Motors for clarity but the calls were unanswered. An e-mail on the same is yet to get a response. If the report is anything to go by, it will be a big setback to the company which is in pursuit to reclaim its lost mojo in the industry.

Tata Motors' TAMO brand was supposed to act as an incubating centre of innovation towards new technologies, business models and partnerships in order to define future mobility solutions. The first sports car, the RaceMo is built on the new patented MOFlex Multi-Material Sandwich (MMS) platform.

The RaceMo is also India's first connected car, which will bring alive connected car features such as advanced navigation, predictive maintenance, remote monitoring and over-the-air updates using Microsoft cloud-based technologies including advanced analytics, Internet of Things (IoT) and machine learning powered by Microsoft Azure. At the heart of the TAMO RaceMo is a 1.2-litre Revotron turbocharged three-cylinder engine, which can churn out 190PS of power and 210Nm of torque.