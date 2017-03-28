There have been speculations online on Suriya quitting Hinduism and converting to Islam. A video of the actor at a mosque has been doing rounds on internet. But a communication from his PRO says that the reports are baseless.

Suriya's representative further says that the video, which is doing the rounds, was captured during the shooting of Singam 2. The actor had visited a famous mosque in Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh which paved the way for the rumours on his conversion to Islam.

Indiaglitz further adds that AR Rahman had taken him to the mosque. However, the clarification has now put an end to the rumours. The speculation took his fans by surprise as there was no indication of Suriya converting to Islam.

It may be recalled that a few years ago, popular musician Yuvan Shankar Raja, the son of Ilayaraaja, embraced Islam. His decision to convert had drawn criticism from his followers, forcing him to quit Twitter. Here is the video in which Suriya is seen praying at the mosque.

Coming to Suriya, he is currently working in Vignesh Shivan's Thaana Serndha Kootam. It is an action-thriller in which he has paired up with Keerthy Suresh. It has has Anirudh's music, Dinesh Krishna's cinematography and Sreekar Prasad's editing.

Thaana Serndha Kootam is produced by Studio Green and 2 D Entertainment. The shooting of the Tamil flick is underway and the flick will hit the screens later this year.

Apart from Thaana Serndha Kootam, the actor has not signed any project. However, the actor is reportedly in talks with many filmmakers, but he has not given a nod to any film yet.