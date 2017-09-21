MS Dhoni is one of the stalwarts of the game and is still regarded as one of the best finishers with the bat in his hand. The former India captain has always stood upto the task, guiding the team through difficult times when they lose early wickets, which was also witnessed in the first ODI against Australia in Chennai on Sunday (September 17). He played a match-winning knock of 79.

Dhoni is no longer the player of the old, playing big shots quite consistently. He has matured as a cricketer, and plays as per the situation of the match.

However, if needed and when the time requires he does not mind going after the bowlers.

There is a serious need for Dhoni to play second fiddle with a number of strokemakers in the Indian batting line-up, including Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma.

There have been talks regarding his batting position as some feel he should bat higher up the order. He bats at number six most of the times, and Australian captain Steve Smith, who has also played alongside him in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), feels his role has not changed and should bat at six or seven only.

"I don't think his (Dhoni) role has changed. He has always batted at No. 6 or 7 and he has been that sort of finisher. He has got a phenomenal record and he has done that job (in the past). I think his role is pretty much the same as it has always been," "Press Trust of India" news agency quoted Smith as saying.

Irrespective of the position, when Dhoni walks into bat, he is still a force with the willow. He is effective and is helping India conjure up victories, which is one of the most important objectives of any cricketer while playing for the national team.

Dhoni will once again be eager to score important runs as India take on Australia in the second ODI at Eden Gardens on Thursday (September 21).