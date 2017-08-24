Ranbir Kapoor is having a rough patch at the box office as his last film Jagga Jasoos failed to take off. Now latest buzz suggests Karan Johar has lost confidence on the actor.

Ranbir's upcoming movie Dragon, directed by Ayan Mukherjee, was supposed to be made on a whopping budget of Rs 120 crore, but now producer Karan has reportedly decided to cut the budget to half.

"Karan gave Ayan a choice, either take a budgetary cut or shut down the film. It hasn't been a good phase for Ranbir Kapoor. And the last thing that Karan wants on his hands is another Jagga Jasoos," SKJ Bollywood News quoted a source as saying.

Jagga Jasoos too was made on a big budget, but the box office performance was below average. The report further added that Ayan, who was initially planning to get popular Hollywood technicians for the movie, will have to settle for less.

The only movie of Ranbir that made it big at the box office in the recent past is Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which again is a multi-starrer, directed by Karan himself. While ADHM appeared to have brought Ranbir's career back on track, Jagga Jasoos pulled him down.

The movie Dragon will bring Ranbir and Alia Bhatt together onscreen for the first time. Touted to be a super-hero film, Dragon will show Ranbir in a never-before-seen avatar.

Meanwhile, the actor has been busy shooting for his next-- biopic of Sanjay Dutt. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the untitled Sanjay Dutt biopic also features Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, among others.