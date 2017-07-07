Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood. Recently, she featured on the Forbes list of highest paying actresses in the world and since then, rumours of her being paid a whopping amount for Padmavati has been doing the rounds.

Last year, it was reported that the actress was paid Rs 12 crore to play the queen of Chittor, Rani Padmavati, in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film. With this figure, the actress had dethroned Kangana Ranaut from the highest paid actress' post. Kangana apparently charges Rs 11 crore per movie.

The massive fee was justifiable considering that she has dedicated over 220 days for the period love story and it also prevented her from taking up any other project.

However, what comes as a surprise is that the Bajirao Mastani actress has made the staggering amount as her permanent fee.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Deepika was recently approached for a film with one of the Khans of Bollywood and the actress quoted Rs 12 crore as her fee. This left the producer in shock as the film is a two-heroine movie and her quoting such a high fee will certainly affect the movie's budget. Despite a lot of perusal, the leggy lass refused to budge.

Meanwhile, Deepika is busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati alongside beau Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Ranveer will be seen as Delhi Sultanate ruler Alauddin Khilji, while Shahid will essay the role of Rani Padmavati's husband Raja Ratan Singh of Chittor.