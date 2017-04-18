South star Prabhas, who won hearts with his stupendous performance in blockbuster Baahubali and is gearing up to slay the audience once again in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, is undoubtedly one of the most eligible bachelors of the film industry.

The 37-year-old has massive female fan following and you will be surprised to know that he has received about 5,800 marriage proposals.

According to Catch News, Prabhas, who has dedicated five years living the character of Baahubali in the two-part franchise, postponed his marriage for the films and as a result, ended up receiving the marriage proposals.

However, there were reports recently that Prabhas' marriage has been fixed and that he would tie the knot soon after Baahubali: The Conclusion's release. It has been reported that the actor's family has finalised a bride, although neither the Baahubali 2 star nor his family members have confirmed the wedding news.

Meanwhile, Baahubali 2 is set to hit the theatres on Friday, April 28. Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah, Baahubali-The Conclusion, is expected to break all box office records and set new benchmarks. It will release in four languages -- Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.