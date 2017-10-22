Bollywood's rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have always remained tight-lipped when it comes to their rumoured relationship. However, it seems like Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff has finally given her nod to their relationship.

If a report published in Filmfare is to be believed, Tiger and Disha, who are often spotted together during their outings and in parties, were seen walking hand-in-hand and even greeted everyone together at the Ambani residence, Antila in Mumbai recently.

Apparently, Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff has also settled her "differences" with Disha. Ayesha now believes that the MS Dhoni actress will make for a good life partner to her son. The two women get along with each other very well, the report said.

Earlier, Disha Patani had rubbished the rumours of Ayesha Shroff disliking her and described Tiger's mother as a "really sweet person."

Even Ayesha Shroff now thinks that Disha is a cool girl to be gelled with. The actress often visits Tiger at his house to prepare for her role in their upcoming film Baaghi 2. Disha is also good friends with Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff and they like to go shopping hopping.

So if the grapevine is to be believed, it looks like the two rumoured love birds are all set to fly together into the world of their dreams.

On the work front, Tiger and Disha, who have known each other since childhood, will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Baaghi 2. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 2, which revolves around Tiger Shroff's

character and his rebellion for love, is being directed by Ahmed Khan. The film is scheduled for release on April 27, 2018.