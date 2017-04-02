Makers of Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Padman have reportedly postponed the release date of the film. It has been reported that Padman was supposed to hit the screens in December this year, but now will be released in January 2018.

Akshay and the makers of Padman are reportedly eyeing Republic Day 2018 for the release of the movie. Reports suggest that Akshay already has a number of releases in 2017, and thus, they are planning to postpone Padman release date by a month.

"With Toilet: Ek Prem Katha in August and 2.0 in October, Padman would be Akshay Kumar's third release in span of 4 months which might result in over exposure. Since last few years, Akshay is constantly having a release during the Republic and Independence Day weekends. As January 26 is just a month away from December, the team feels it makes for an ideal release date," Catch News quoted a source as saying.

However, there can be another reason behind postponing the release date of R Balki-directorial, Padman. Salman Khan's much talked about Tiger Zinda Hai is slated to be released on December 22 this year. Tiger Zinda Hai is undoubtedly one of the most awaited flicks of 2017. First, it is sequel to blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, and secondly, it will bring back the iconic pairing of Salman and Katrina Kaif back on the screen.

So, there is a probability that Akshay and his Padman team would not want to clash with Salman's big movie, and thus, preferred to postpone the release to a safe slot. However, there has not been any official confirmation on the release date of Padman as of now.

The movie Padman is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who had made headlines for making revolutionary invention of low-cost sanitary napkins for women.